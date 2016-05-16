BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Renren Inc
* Renren announces unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 financial results
* Renren Inc qtrly net loss attributable to company was us$53.0 million , compared to a net income of US$35.0 million
* Renren Inc qtrly adjusted net loss was US$43.2 million , compared to an adjusted net income of US$43.2 million
* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.22
* Q4 revenue rose 24 percent to $13.6 million
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $10 million to $11 million
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue up 19.9 to 31.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017