May 16 Sorl Auto Parts Inc

* Sorl Auto Parts reports higher sales for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 sales rose 3.1 percent to $53.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $200 million