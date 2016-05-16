May 16 Neos Therapeutics Inc :

* Neos Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stock, basic and diluted $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Neos Therapeutics announces closing of $60 million term debt financing and first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $2.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $800,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S