BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Neos Therapeutics Inc :
* Neos Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stock, basic and diluted $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Neos Therapeutics announces closing of $60 million term debt financing and first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $2.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $800,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017