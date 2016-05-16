May 16 Virtusa Corp Sees Fy 2017 Non

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $222.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $932.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap diluted eps is expected to be in range of $2.10 to $2.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $170.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 consolidated financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 excluding items

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 revenue $171.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $170.8 million

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $202.5 million to $207.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $890 million to $920 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)