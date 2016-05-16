BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Denbury Resources Inc
* Entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with holders of approximately $135.3 million in senior subordinated notes
* To exchange principal of old notes for $83.8 million in aggregate principal amount of 9% senior secured second lien notes due 2021
* Deal also includes exchanging principal of old notes for approximately 3.8 million shares of company's common stock
* New notes mature on may 15, 2021 and bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum payable in cash
* Denbury announces additional senior subordinated notes exchange agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017