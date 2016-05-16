May 16 Pfizer Inc

* Deal for $5.2 billion,

* Pfizer inc says deal valued at $99.25 per anacor share

* Deal for $99.25 per anacor share

* Pfizer will acquire anacor for $99.25 per anacor share, in cash, for a total transaction value, net of cash, of approximately $5.2 billion

* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* Anticipates financing transaction through existing cash

* Does not expect transaction to impact its current 2016 financial guidance

* If approved, pfizer believes peak year sales for crisaborole have potential to reach or exceed $2.0 billion

* Deal to provide accretion to adjusted diluted eps beginning in 2018 and increasing thereafter

* Expects transaction to be slightly dilutive to adjusted diluted earnings per share (eps) in 2017 with accretion to adjusted diluted eps beginning in 2018 and increasing thereafter

* Pfizer expects to complete acquisition in third-quarter 2016.

* Expects transaction to be slightly dilutive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2017

* Citi served as anacor's financial advisor, and davis polk & wardwell, llp served as its legal advisor

* Co's financial advisors for transaction were centerview partners and guggenheim securities, and wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz acted as legal advisor

* Deal expected to enhance near-term revenue growth for innovative business

* Under terms of merger agreement, a subsidiary of pfizer to commence cash tender offer to purchase common shares of anacor

* Deal contemplates co to acquire shares of anacor not tendered in offer through second-step merger, to be completed following closing of tender

* Deal is a strong fit with pfizer's inflammation and immunology portfolio

* Pfizer to acquire anacor