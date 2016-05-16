May 16 Mfc Bancorp Ltd

* Net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders for q1 of 2016 $0 .01 per share

* Mfc bancorp ltd. Reports results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue c$350 million versus c$349.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)