May 16 Synthetic Biologics
* 150 mg dose strength of syn-004 was well tolerated by all
participants in this clinical trial
* Syn-004 degraded iv ceftriaxone in presence of a proton
pump inhibitor in gastrointestinal tract without affecting
antibiotic levels
* An interim analysis of blinded data performed by an
independent data monitoring committee is expected in summer of
2016
* Announces Positive Topline Results From Second Phase 2a
Clinical Trial Of Syn-004 for the prevention of c. Difficile
infection and antibiotic-associated diarrhea
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)