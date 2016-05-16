May 16 Seres Therapeutics Inc

* Qtrly total revenue $2.7 million; qtrly loss per share $0.50

* Company expects to receive an additional $30 million in development milestones during 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $1.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $120 million upfront payment obtained from Nestlé Health Science Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)