BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Microbix Biosystems Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.002
* Qtrly net income per share $0.002
* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to c$2.73 million
* Confirmed that discussions continue with global animal genetics companies for partnership to complete lumisort development program
* Discussions progressing with third parties for funding commitment to re-launch kinlytic in u.s., canada and international markets
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017