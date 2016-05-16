May 16 First Mining Finance Corp

* Tamaka will receive an aggregate of 92.5 million common shares of First Mining

* Pursuant to agreement, Tamaka will become a wholly owned subsidiary of First Mining

* Tamaka will become a wholly owned subsidiary of First Mining

* Following completion of deal, current shareholders of Tamaka will hold about 18.8% of issued,outstanding shares of First Mining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)