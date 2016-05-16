BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
May 16 First Mining Finance Corp
* Tamaka will receive an aggregate of 92.5 million common shares of First Mining
* Pursuant to agreement, Tamaka will become a wholly owned subsidiary of First Mining
* Tamaka will become a wholly owned subsidiary of First Mining
* Following completion of deal, current shareholders of Tamaka will hold about 18.8% of issued,outstanding shares of First Mining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
MILAN, Feb 2 State aid is one of the options being considered to recapitalise Italian regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, though no decision has yet been taken, a top executive at the Atlante rescue fund that owns the two banks said on Thursday.