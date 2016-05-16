May 16 Sanchez Production Partners LP

* Says estimates that 2016 adjusted EBITDA will range from $54 million to $60 million

* Sees distributable cash flow of $13.5 million to $19.5 million in 2016

* Q1 revenue $23.2 million