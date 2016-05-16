May 16 Reliant Gold Corp
* Reliant gold announces management and board changes and
grants options
* Reliant Gold Corp says Errol Farr has resigned as a
director and chairman of board of directors of corporation
effective May 16, 2016
* Reliant Gold Corp says Farr will also retire as
corporation's chief financial officer effective May 31, 2016
* Reliant Gold Corp says expected that corporation will
appoint a new chief financial officer effective June 1, 2016
* Reliant Gold Corp says Kabir Ahmed current president, CEO,
has been appointed as chairman of corporation's board of
directors, effective May 16, 2016
