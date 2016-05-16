May 16 Regenxbio Inc

* Regenxbio and Biogen enter exclusive license agreement for the development of gene therapy treatments for rare genetic vision disorders

* Under terms, Biogen granted worldwide research license to co's NAV AAV8,AAV9 vectors for development of gene therapy product candidates

* Co will receive undisclosed upfront payment, ongoing fees, milestone payments and royalties on net sales of products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)