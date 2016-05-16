May 16 Houston American Energy Corp :
* Board of directors has approved exploration of strategic
alternatives by company
* Does not expect to commence drilling operations on block
during 2016 as previously planned
* Intends to consider a broad range of strategic
alternatives including seeking acquisition candidates, a merger
or sale of assets or co
* Operator of company's serrania block in colombia is
evaluating its rights, obligations and options
* Determination to explore alternatives made after delays in
securing required license to commence drilling operations on one
of co's blocks
* Operator of block is evaluating its rights, obligations
and options with respect to serrania block
* Does not expect to commence drilling operations on
serrania block during 2016 as previously planned
* Houston American Energy Corp provides update and announces
plans to seek acquisitions, merger partners or sale of assets
