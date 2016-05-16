BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Dundee Corp :
* Assets under management and administration were $4.9 billion at March 31, 2016
* Dundee corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* Q1 revenue C$61 million versus C$74.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017