May 16 Niko Resources Ltd

* Writ petition has been filed before Supreme Court of Bangladesh against company

* Writ petition relates to Feni gas purchase and sales deal between Petrobangla and NRBL for Feni gas field

* Pending resolution of writ petition, court stayed for a month any benefit given by GOB, Petrobangla or Bapex to NRBL or Niko, units

* "Believes that ICSID has exclusive jurisdiction to decide all disputes relating to Feni GPSA and JVA"

