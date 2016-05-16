May 16 Pennymac Financial Services Inc
* Pennymac financial services, inc. Announces proposed
private offering of $300 million of senior notes
* Notes will be guaranteed on a senior basis by pnmac's
subsidiaries and company
* Expects to use net proceeds to repay amounts borrowed
under its revolving credit facility , for general corporate
purposes
