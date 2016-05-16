May 16 Lundin Gold Inc
* Lundin Gold Inc reports Q1 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* As company does not have any sources of revenue, company
expects to pursue various financing transactions or arrangements
* Lundin Gold may not be successful in locating suitable
financing when required or at all
* Failure to raise capital when needed would have material
adverse effect on co's business, financial condition and results
of operations
