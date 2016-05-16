May 16 Avexis Presents Pulmonary Data From Ongoing Phase 1 Trial Of Avxs

* Gene therapy reduced need for ventilation support,allowed patients to recover from respiratory illnesses, often lethal to sma type 1 patients

* Interim analysis found that none of patients in either dosing cohort required permanent ventilation as of april 1, 2016

* Avxs-101 continued to show favorable safety profile in patients studied as of april 1

* Avxs-101 showed no new treatment-related safety or tolerability concerns

Presents Pulmonary Data From Ongoing Phase 1 Trial Of Avxs-101 in spinal muscular atrophy type 1