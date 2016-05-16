May 16 Highland Copper Company

* Highland Copper provides corporate update

* Highland Copper Company Inc says Osisko Gold Royalties has agreed to extend maturity date of c$10 million loan made to company to June 15, 2016

* Co, Copper Range Co agreed to extend period to complete acquisition of White Pine project for up to 120 days from May 6, 2016