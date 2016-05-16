BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 16 Williams Partners LP -
* Williams partners announces open season for Transco Northeast Supply Enhancement project
* Initiating a binding open season from May 16 to June 9, 2016 for Northeast Supply Enhancement project
* Transco plans to place project into service for 2019/2020 winter heating season
* Expansion of pipeline to provide incremental firm natural gas transportation capacity to demand markets in northeastern U.S.
* Prior to commencement of open season, Williams executed precedent agreements with subsidiaries of national grid
* Williams does not anticipate that project scope will change based on outcome of open season
* Williams partners announces open season for Transco Northeast Supply Enhancement project
* Pound dips after Bank of England says rates could rise or fall
