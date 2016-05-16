BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
* Phase 2b trial did not meet primary endpoint of improvement in overall survival for patients with pancreatic cancer who had failed at least 2 prior therapies in metastatic setting
* Aduro Biotech announces phase 2b eclipse trial misses primary endpoint in heavily pretreated metastatic pancreatic cancer
* Pound dips after Bank of England says rates could rise or fall
* Jinkosolar supplies 106.4 MW solar modules to sPower for Solverde 1 solar project in California