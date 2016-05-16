May 16 Aduro Biotech Inc :

* Phase 2b trial did not meet primary endpoint of improvement in overall survival for patients with pancreatic cancer who had failed at least 2 prior therapies in metastatic setting

* Aduro Biotech announces phase 2b eclipse trial misses primary endpoint in heavily pretreated metastatic pancreatic cancer