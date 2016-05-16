May 16 Cvs Health Corp :

* Has commenced cash tender offers for any and all of its 5.75% senior notes due 2017, its 6.60% senior notes due 2019

* Offers for up to $1.5 billion of 6.25% senior notes due 2027,6.125% senior notes due 2039,5.750% senior notes due 2041,5.00% senior notes due 2024

* Purpose of tender offers is to refinance a portion of cvs health's outstanding indebtedness

* Cvs health corporation announces cash tender offers for certain outstanding notes