New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 Cvs Health Corp :
* Has commenced cash tender offers for any and all of its 5.75% senior notes due 2017, its 6.60% senior notes due 2019
* Offers for up to $1.5 billion of 6.25% senior notes due 2027,6.125% senior notes due 2039,5.750% senior notes due 2041,5.00% senior notes due 2024
* Purpose of tender offers is to refinance a portion of cvs health's outstanding indebtedness
* Cvs health corporation announces cash tender offers for certain outstanding notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million