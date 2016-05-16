May 16 Interval Leisure Group Inc

* Interval Leisure Group increases authorized share repurchase program

* Increased its authorized stock repurchase program to enable ILG to purchase up to a total of $100 million of its common stock

* Previously, ILG had an authorization of $25 million