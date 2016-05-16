May 16 Empire Resources Inc

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Empire Resources reports results for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 sales fell 27.4 percent to $122.1 million