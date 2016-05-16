May 16 Biostage announces $5 million at-the-market offering

* Says will issue approximately 2.8 million registered shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.7625 per share

* Intends to use proceeds for research and development and advancing Biostage's Cellframe technology