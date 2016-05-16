BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
May 16 BlackRock Advisors LLC
* Announces closing of reorganization of two BlackRock municipal closed end funds Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
MILAN, Feb 2 State aid is one of the options being considered to recapitalise Italian regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, though no decision has yet been taken, a top executive at the Atlante rescue fund that owns the two banks said on Thursday.