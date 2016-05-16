May 16 Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife announces Singapore dollar subordinated notes issue

* Priced an offering in Singapore of 500 million Singapore dollars principal amount of 3.85 pct subordinated notes due May 25, 2026

* Manulife Financial Corp says notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.85 pct until May 25, 2021

* Manulife Financial Corp says notes mature on May 25, 2026