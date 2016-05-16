BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 16 Manulife Financial Corp
* Manulife announces Singapore dollar subordinated notes issue
* Priced an offering in Singapore of 500 million Singapore dollars principal amount of 3.85 pct subordinated notes due May 25, 2026
* Manulife Financial Corp says notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.85 pct until May 25, 2021
* Manulife Financial Corp says notes mature on May 25, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
* Pound dips after Bank of England says rates could rise or fall
* Jinkosolar supplies 106.4 MW solar modules to sPower for Solverde 1 solar project in California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: