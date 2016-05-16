New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 Live Ventures Inc :
* Live Ventures Incorporated announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Company's per-share book value rose by 18.5 pct over previous quarter, to approximately $0.47 in the quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 sales rose 365 percent to $19.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million