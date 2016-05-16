New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 Ocean Bio-chem Inc :
* Ocean Bio-Chem Inc reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 sales rose 12.5 percent to $6.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million