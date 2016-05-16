BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
May 16 Fortuna Resources Holdings, LLC
* Says Certain Affiliates Of Och Ziff capital management group llc have committed $75 million to fortuna
* Says Certain Affiliates Of Och Ziff capital management group llc have an option to increase committment to $150 million
* Fortuna Resources Llc Partners With Och-Ziff Affiliates To Pursue Oil And Gas Acquisition And Development Opportunities
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
MILAN, Feb 2 State aid is one of the options being considered to recapitalise Italian regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, though no decision has yet been taken, a top executive at the Atlante rescue fund that owns the two banks said on Thursday.