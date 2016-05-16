BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
May 16 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd :
* Connacher Oil and Gas Limited intends to file for CCAA protection and receives commitments for up to US$20 million of financing
* To seek approval to initiate sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with ccaa proceedings
* At this time, there are no intended changes to management team or composition of board of directors of company
* Will seek approval of appointment of Ernst & Young Inc. as monitor to oversee ccaa proceedings
* Special committee of board determined it was in best interests of company to apply for creditor protection under CCAA
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Janssen Human Microbiome Institute announces multiple collaborations to accelerate translation of microbiome science into health solutions