BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
May 16 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc
* Qtrly loss per share was $0.54 compared to $0.06 per share in comparative period;
* Revenue declined by 67% to $12.0 million in q1 of 2016 compared to $36.6 million in 2015
* Aveda expects 2016 to be "operationally challenging"
* Expects to generate an adjusted ebitda loss during first half of 2016
* Based on current cash availability on debt facility, has financial capacity to meet obligations through 2016
* Aveda transportation and energy services announces results for the first quarter of 2016
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.