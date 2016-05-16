BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
May 16 Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd
* Qtrly loss per share $0.27
* Electronic cigarettes international group reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $11.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.