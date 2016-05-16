May 17 Maxpoint Interactive Inc

* Revenue ex-tac for Q2 ending June 30, 2016 is expected to be between $22.0 million and $24.0 million

* Revenue ex-tac for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016 is expected to be between $93.0 million and $97.0 million.

* Total number of enterprise customers increased to 751 in Q1, up 42 pct from 529 for Q1 of 2015

* Q2 revenue view $22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $93.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maxpoint Interactive announces first quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $1.48

* Q1 loss per share $1.63

* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $29.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $17.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: