BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
May 17 Maxpoint Interactive Inc
* Revenue ex-tac for Q2 ending June 30, 2016 is expected to be between $22.0 million and $24.0 million
* Revenue ex-tac for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016 is expected to be between $93.0 million and $97.0 million.
* Total number of enterprise customers increased to 751 in Q1, up 42 pct from 529 for Q1 of 2015
* Q2 revenue view $22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $93.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maxpoint Interactive announces first quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $1.48
* Q1 loss per share $1.63
* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $29.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $17.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.