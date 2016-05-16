BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
May 16 Sophiris Bio Inc
* Sophiris Bio reports first quarter 2016 financial results and key business highlights
* Q1 loss per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.