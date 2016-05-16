UPDATE 2-Lazard's quarterly earnings beat on M&A boost
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.
May 16 TSS Inc
* Gross margin of 17% in Q1 of 2016 compared with 33% in Q1 of 2015.
* TSS inc. reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $7.7 million versus $7.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stratabound announces private placement to pursue acquisition
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75