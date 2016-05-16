BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
May 16 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc
* Aimmune is reaffirming its 2016 financial guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.68, revenue view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aimmune therapeutics announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.