BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
May 16 Intersections Inc
* Intersections inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue $45.6 million versus $55.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.