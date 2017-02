May 16 Spark Networks Inc :

* Qtrly ARPU $16.12 versus $19.77

* For Q1 of 2016, total revenue was $9.9 million, a decrease of 27% compared to year ago period

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Spark networks reports first-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 27 percent to $9.9 million