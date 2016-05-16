BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany
May 16 Quest Resource Holding Corp
* Increased revenue by $5.8 million, or 14.4% to $45.8 million for Q1 of 2016
* Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.02 for quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Quest resource reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue rose 14.4 percent to $45.8 million
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.