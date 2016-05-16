May 16 B. Riley Financial Inc

* Adjusted ebitda guidance of $9 to $13 million for ytd period through july 2016

* b. Riley financial reports first quarter 2016 financial results and affirms adjusted ebitda guidance given in united online acquisition announcement

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $19.9 million versus $26 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)