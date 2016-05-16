BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Fox Factory Holding Corp
* Says amended credit facility includes a five-year $100 million senior-secured revolving credit facility
* Says amended credit facility also includes a five-year $75 million senior-secured term loan facility
* Says in addition, amended and restated facility provides company with a $100 million accordion feature
* Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces completion of second amendment and restatement of its revolving credit and term loan facility
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn