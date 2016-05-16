May 16 Fox Factory Holding Corp

* Says amended credit facility includes a five-year $100 million senior-secured revolving credit facility

* Says amended credit facility also includes a five-year $75 million senior-secured term loan facility

* Says in addition, amended and restated facility provides company with a $100 million accordion feature

* Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces completion of second amendment and restatement of its revolving credit and term loan facility