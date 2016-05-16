May 16 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc Says Continues To Expect Full

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says recorded total net product sales of $35.7 million in q1 of 2016

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says expect research and development expenses to decrease slightly in 2016 as compared to 2015

* Year 2016 global net product sales to be between $130 million and $150 million

* Year 2016 global net product sales of juxtapid to be between $90 million and $100 million

* Year 2016 global net product sales of myalept to be between $40 million and $50 million

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says s currently analyzing all areas of investment and resources with a goal of reducing 2016 expenses

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $1.72