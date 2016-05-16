May 16 Enzo Biochem Inc

* Settlement does not affect unit's action brought in federal district court in new haven, ct against life technologies' predecessors

* Settlement resolves dispute between enzo life sciences and life technologies impacts only one of 11 cases originally brought by enzo

* Resolved suit is one of 11 infringement cases brought in delaware federal district court; seven remain pending

* Enzo biochem's life sciences unit reaches $35 million patent infringement settlement in delaware with life technologies corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)