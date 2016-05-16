BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Enzo Biochem Inc
* Settlement does not affect unit's action brought in federal district court in new haven, ct against life technologies' predecessors
* Settlement resolves dispute between enzo life sciences and life technologies impacts only one of 11 cases originally brought by enzo
* Resolved suit is one of 11 infringement cases brought in delaware federal district court; seven remain pending
* Enzo biochem's life sciences unit reaches $35 million patent infringement settlement in delaware with life technologies corporation
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn