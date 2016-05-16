BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $10.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: