May 16 CVD Equipment Corp

* Cvd equipment corp says new orders for q1 were $2.3 million compared to $5.2 million in orders in 2015

* Cvd equipment corp says backlog of $3.4 million as of march 31, 2016 compared to $16.6 million as of march 31, 2015

* Cvd reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue fell 48.5 percent to $5.0 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05