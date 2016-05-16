May 16 Rlj Entertainment Inc

* Acorn TV paid subscriber base increased 100% from 130,000 as of March 31, 2015 , to over 260,000 as of march 31, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $1.14

* RLJ entertainment reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly revenue fell 12.7 percent to $22.8 million