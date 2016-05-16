BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Rlj Entertainment Inc
* Acorn TV paid subscriber base increased 100% from 130,000 as of March 31, 2015 , to over 260,000 as of march 31, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $1.14
* RLJ entertainment reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Quarterly revenue fell 12.7 percent to $22.8 million
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn