BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Diffusion pharmaceuticals provides corporate highlights and reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: